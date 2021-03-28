10 most famous Achimota students of all-time

The school’s graduates have racked up some incredible accomplishments

School pride runs deep in most secondary schools, but perhaps no high school can boast of more prominent personalities than Achimota School.

As one of the oldest secondary schools in Ghana, Achimota School has seen countless students pass through its halls.



From presidents to business leaders to top-tier entertainers, the school’s graduates have racked up some incredible accomplishments.



Achimota School seems to pump out an extraordinary number of accomplished individuals. So, we decided to put together a list of some of the most famous “Motown” students of all-time.



In no particular order:



Robert Mugabe



Robert Mugabe was a Zimbabwean revolutionary and politician who served as Prime Minister of Zimbabwe from 1980 to 1987 and then as President from 1987 to 2017.







He served as the leader of the Zimbabwe African National Union (ZANU) from 1975 to 1980 and led its successor political party, the ZANU – Patriotic Front (ZANU–PF), from 1980 to 2017. The former Zimbabwean was a student of Achimota School.



Patrick Awuah



Patrick Awuah Jr. is a Ghanaian engineer, educator, and entrepreneur. Awuah established Ashesi University in 2002. Awuah has won many awards as an individual and as the founder of Ashesi University.





Awuah grew up in Accra, Ghana. He attended the Achimota School where he was a house prefect.



Reggie Rockstone



Reggie Rockstone (Reginald Yaw Asante Ossei, "the Godfather of Hiplife") is a Ghanaian rapper. He was born in the United Kingdom but lived his early years in Ghana in Kumasi and Accra. He has been living in Ghana continuously since he pioneered the Hip-Life movement in 1994.



He pioneered the Hiplife art form and has played an important role in the development of this uniquely African genre in Ghana's capital Accra.







Reggie Rockstone attended Achimota School. Reggie joined the Ghanaian hip hop group VVIP following the exit of Promzy in 2014.



Dr. Joyce Aryee



Joyce Rosalind Aryee is a Ghanaian former politician, business executive and minister. Aryee is recognized for having served Ghana for more than 40 years in both the public and private sectors.



From 2001 to 2011, she served as the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Mines and was the first woman in Africa to have held that role.





She later went to Achimota School and graduated in 1969 from the University of Ghana, Legon with a Bachelor of Arts (BA) Degree in English.



JJ Rawlings



Jerry John Rawlings was a Ghanaian military officer and politician who led the country from 1981 to 2001 and also for a brief period in 1979.



He led a military junta until 1992, and then served two terms as the democratically elected President of Ghana.







Rawlings attended Achimota School and a military academy at Teshie.



Kwame Nkrumah



Kwame Nkrumah was a Ghanaian politician and revolutionary. He was the first Prime Minister and President of Ghana, having led the Gold Coast to independence from Britain in 1957.





An influential advocate of Pan-Africanism, Nkrumah was a founding member of the Organization of African Unity and winner of the Lenin Peace Prize from the Soviet Union in 1962. He attended Achimota School formerly Prince of Wales College.



Kwaku Addo Sakyi-Addo



Kwaku Addo Sakyi-Addo is a journalist from Ghana, who was the country correspondent for both Reuters and the BBC between 1993 and 2007.







He received his elementary education at Aburi Presbyterian Boys' Boarding School and his secondary education at Achimota School. He proceeded to the University of Ghana's School of Communications.



Dag Heward-Mills



Dag Heward-Mills is an African Evangelist, pastor, author, and conference speaker based in Accra, Ghana.



He is the founder and presiding Bishop of the United Denomination Originating from the Lighthouse Group Of Churches (UD-OLGC) formerly known as the Lighthouse Chapel International.







He was converted to Christianity while having his secondary education at Achimota School.

Theodosia Salome Okoh



Theodosia Salome Okoh was a Ghanaian stateswoman, teacher, and artist known for designing Ghana's national flag in 1957. She also played a leading role in the development of hockey in Ghana.







She started school at Ashanti Efiduasi Primary School, continued to the Basel Mission Middle, Senior and Teacher Training Schools in Agogo, and then Achimota School, where she received three years of training in Fine Art.



John Dumelo



John Dumelo is a Ghanaian actor, farmer and politician. On 1 April 2014, he emerged as the first Ghanaian to hit a million likes on Facebook.



He attended Achimota School was part of the Drama Club and also won the Fliers Guy in Mo-town prize and further studied Civil Engineering at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.







He contested in "Mr University" won at KNUST. Later, he enrolled in GIMPA's School of Public Service and Governance.