10 students, 1 fish: 'Good Samaritan' goes to the rescue of St Paul SHS students

Auntie Bee ensuring that the food prepared was delicious

Students of St. Paul's Senior High School and Minor Seminary who were captured by blogger Kobby Kyei sharing a fish amongst ten students at dining have received support from someone akin to the Biblical good Samaritan.

A woman only identified as Auntie Bee on October 24 feted the students with jollof and enough chicken for all the students.



Giving an update on the situation, Kobby Kyei indicated that the woman has also pledged to continue supporting the school located in the Volta region with an adequate food supply.



“Two weeks ago, I reported a story of how St. Paul’s SHS students are struggling to enjoy good meals. Today, a woman by name (Auntie Bee) visited the school to cook/fed the children with jollof and enough chicken. She promised to support them with food stuff more regularly,” the blogger tweeted with images of the jollof Auntie Bee had prepared for the students.



Background



On Monday October 10, GhanaWeb sighted a video shared by the blogger, in which the students were purportedly sharing one fish between 10 boys during dining.

The video, which went viral on social media, particularly Twitter, had people express horror at the feeding situation in schools.



"This is not healthy," Kobby Kyei wrote while tagging the Ghana Education Service on Twitter.



The Education Ministry has dismissed reports that there is a shortage of food supply in schools citing the GhanaWeb report. They contended that the schools have been supplied with enough food stocks.





St Paul's Senior High School and Minor Seminary at Hatsukorpe(Ketu South) SPACO.



10 students One Fish.



Cc @gheduservice this is not healthy. ????????????



#Blogger pic.twitter.com/XeGtHjx31b — #MrCaveMan #GenerationalThinker (@KobbyKyei_) October 10, 2022

