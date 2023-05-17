1
10% transport fare reduction: Trotro driver fumes, insists he will not reduce fare

Wed, 17 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some drivers of commercial transports vehicles popularly known as ‘trotro’ have insisted that they are not ready to comply with the directive of a 10% reduction in transport fares, indicating the prices of commodities remain high.

This is after the announcement of a 10% reduction in transport fares by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) kick starts today, May 17, 2023.

The union in a statement indicated that the reduction is in line with the recent reductions in the prices of petroleum products.

“In line with the Administrative Arrangement on Public Transport Fares, the Road Transport Operators have reduced public transport fares by 10 per cent to accommodate for the reductions in the price of petroleum products observed over the period,” the Road Transport Operators said in a statement dated Monday, May 15, 2023.

However, the drivers say, the fuel reduction has not translated to the prices of other commodities.

A driver who was captured on video by GhanaWeb is quoted saying;

“If I go to buy something from the store and it reduces, I will reduce my fare. For now, the prices of commodities remain the same and there is no way the fare reduction is going to work. The prices of commodities that were increased haven’t been reduced. Since the prices of spare parts were increased, it hasn’t come down. When the prices of fuel went up, the prices of spare parts went up also, but when the prices of fuel were reduced, it didn’t affect that of spare parts. I am not willing to comply with this directive.” he said.

“If workers want a raise in their salaries, they demonstrate and they are giving a raise yet the prices of commodities that went high in the scarcity of fuel remains high”, he continued.

He continued to add that until the Union comes with a new rate list, he is not going comply to with this new directive of a 10% reduction.

“Look at the price of pure water now 50 pesewas, when the prices of fuel went up, the cost also went up. The prices of fuel were reduced three times, yet the price of pure water remains the same. If we’ve effected the 10% reduction, you will see the notice in the car. Until our authorities bring the new rate,” he added.

NW/WA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
