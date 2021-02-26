10-year-old Michael Narh needs GH¢1,431 to settle hospital bills

Correspondence from Eastern Region

Ten-year-old Michael Narh, who went through trauma when his hand virtually got rotten two weeks after he was knocked down by a tricycle, has been treated and is set to be discharged from the hospital.



Nurses said the boy was discharged on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, but he is still stuck at the hospital because his mother is unable to settle the GHC1,431.12 bill.



Ghanaweb Eastern Regional Correspondent visited little Michael Narh on Thursday morning sitting in the ward and expecting a good samaritan to help pay his hospital bills so he can go back home.



Attempts made by the hospital to get the child logged into the National Health Insurance Scheme could not yield positive results because it had to take some weeks before his reactivation can be successful.



As a result, the little boy's mother is left with no option than to settle the bill which of course she doesn't have.

Michael Narh is one of four children of his poverty-stricken single mother who only lives from hand to mouth in the rural Azza community.



Michael Narh's mother, Abigail Namo, looks almost ignorant about the world she and her children live in and she has no capital to start a business so she can make some income to cater for her children.



To support him, kindly see below for details:



Name: Stephen Nyumutsu



MOMO Number: 0249190767

Reference: Michael Narh







