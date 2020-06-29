Regional News

10-year-old boy allegedly commits suicide

A 10-year-old boy has allegedly committed suicide at Lineso in the Bibiani Ahiawso Bekwai Municipal Assembly of the Western North region.

The minor [name withheld] reportedly hanged himself on a tree with a rope.



Reporting the incident on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, our reporter Sir Jooe said the incident has shocked the parents and residents in the area.



The parents told our reporter their son asked permission to go watch television but they were later informed he’s been seen in a bush hanging.

Some residents have ruled out suicide claiming they suspect the boy was murdered.



Meanwhile, the police have retrieved the body and deposited at the morgue awaiting autopsy.



The parents have also asked the police to investigate the matter to unravel the circumstances leading to their son’s death.

