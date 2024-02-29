News

Sports

Business

Entertainment

GhanaWeb TV

Africa

Country
Menu
News
1

10-year-old boy reportedly killed by a gun he mistook for scrap

Dead Hands File File photo

Thu, 29 Feb 2024 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A ten-year-old boy has been killed after a bullet hit him in the chest.

The unfortunate incident occurred at Osino in the Fanteakwa area of the Eastern region.

The boy is reported to have picked up the local pistol on the street while searching for old metals, popularly known as ‘alumi.

He allegedly hit the pistol with a stone, and it fired, killing him instantly.

According to an eyewitness named Mensah, the boy was walking with his father when the unfortunate incident occurred.

It remains unclear how the pistol was dropped at the scene.

The police are currently investigating the matter.

A report on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM said that the boy bled profusely before he was rushed to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer