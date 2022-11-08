7
10-year-old girl commits suicide at Agona Duotu

Tue, 8 Nov 2022 Source: kasapafmonline.com

A 10-year-old girl class 3 pupil of Agona Duotu D/A Basic School in the Central Region has hanged herself.

The deceased, Afia Awusi, hanged herself in the corridor of her home on Monday, November 7, 2022 morning.

It is unknown what pushed the little girl to take her life.

Some residents in an interview with Kasapa News, Yaw Boagyan, say they suspect someone might have killed and hanged her since they don’t believe the little girl could hang herself.

The body has been deposited at the Agona Swedru Government Hospital Mortuary for autopsy and preservation.

Meanwhile, the case has been reported to the Agona Swedru Police Command for investigation.

