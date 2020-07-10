General News

100-bed infectious disease facility proves Ghanaian professionals are capable - Anthony Sarpong

Anthony Sarpong, Senior Partner at KPMG Ghana has applauded the “impressive” work done on the 100-bed infectious disease isolation and treatment facility located at the Ga East Hospital in Accra.

On visit to the facility, Mr. Sarpong expressed delight that such an important project had been completed in record time – three months from sod-cutting to completion.



“This project is impressive several grounds,” He said. “One is the fact that this is a project that has been conceived and led by professionals from Ghana and that speaks to what we can do as a nation. In terms of timeline, to put up this 100-bed facility in ten weeks is something that is commendable and it’s something that we need to celebrate.”



Mr. Sarpong believes the project will serve as an example of what Ghanaians can do with oneness of purpose.



“As Ghanaians once we commit to do anything, we have the professionals here, we can do it and this should continue to serve as an example in every aspect of our life,” he said.

The 100-bed infectious disease isolation and treatment centre, constructed under the auspices of the Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund, is expected to be handed over to the government on July 17. After that it will open its doors to receive and treat critically ill Covid-19 patients. The project has been completed in a record three months, with the promoters hoping to construct similar facilities in Kumasi, Takoradi and Tamale.



KPMG has been supporting the Ghana Covid-19 Private Sector Fund with accounting and auditing services and Mr. Sarpong is proud that his firm has been part of the Fund’s successes so far.



Mr. Sarpong was accompanied to the project site by Joyceline Coleman, Partner at KPMG, Kwame Sarpong Barnieh, also a Partner at KPMG, Kwadwo Boateng, Manager at KPMG, Nathaniel Adjin-Tettey, Manager at KPMG, Gordon Dardey, Manager at KPMG and Joseph Ernest Eshun-Rhule, an Associate at KPMG.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.