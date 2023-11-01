100 best girls in 'Girls in ICT training', others in Eastern Region honoured by Communications Ministry

Aside from the laptops, all 1000 girls received certificates of participation

The Ministry of Communications and Digitisation has presented 100 brand new laptop computers to the 100 best girls in this year's 'Girls in ICT training' for girls in Upper Primary and JHS in the Eastern Region held in Koforidua, the regional capital.

The event held at the Center for National Culture on Tuesday; October 31, 2023, drew several high-profile individuals to the venue.



In all, 1000 basic school girls participated in the programme.



Aside from the laptops, all 1000 girls received certificates of participation.



Also, the top ten girls will all have ICT labs being established in their schools or refurbished them where they already exist.



The top three also received plaques and cash prizes in addition.

The presentation and training formed part of government’s efforts to bridge the digital and ICT gap and empower young girls in the digital revolution world.



Aside from the 100 girls awarded, ten best ICT teachers, 33 Girls education officers from all 33 districts in the Eastern Region, and the 3 winners of the Minister's special awards all received laptops.



The Eastern Region has had the privilege of being the third in the year to benefit from the initiative, following the successful roll-out in the Savanah and Northern regions.



Stressing on the need to empower girls with ICT skills, the sector minister, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful said this was the surest way to place them on top.



"To get to the top, they have to start from somewhere and if we don't give our young girls the digital skills that they need today, there's no way that they'll be part of leadership of the digital world, in the years to come," said Mrs Owusu-Ekuful.

She noted that the Akufo-Addo government has been determined to formalize the country's economy through technology, adding that government had taken steps to enhance the field.



The minister said, "This government has been determined to formalize our economy through technology, utilizing digital technology. Many of the steps we've taken in digitalisation have been deliberate and it's not because we have the resources for it but we know the benefits that the country as a whole would derive from the digital economy."



Mrs Owusu-Ekuful assured that the event would be sustained over the coming years and extended her appreciation to its various stakeholders for the immense support for the training.



Eastern Regional Minister, Seth Kwame Acheapong while commending the Minister of Communications and Digitalisation and her team for their instrumentality in championing the cause of empowering girls through this nationwide initiative said he, upon close monitoring and assessment of the programme in the region, had come to appreciate the need for the girl-child to be given equal opportunity in the area of technology as the men, especially in the rural areas.



The minister also celebrated the remarkable achievements and progress made by the 100 teachers who were trained as trainers, as well as the 1000 girls and the efforts of the trainers.

Chairman of the event, Daasebre Kwaku Boateng III, Omanhene of the New Juaben Traditional Area noted that the initiative of training girls in ICT had come at a time when advancements in technology have become an integral part of our daily activities, shaping our communication, work and access information.



Expressing regret that girls and women were underrepresented in the field of information and ICT, the traditional leader said it's time to break down the barriers that deter girls from participating and excelling in the field, adding that by equipping girls with the necessary digital skills and knowledge, they're not only being enabled to thrive in their professional lives but also empowering them to make valuable contributions to society.



12-year-old Edna Edem Sowu, the overall best student of the training and a JHS two student of the Trinity Presbyterian Model School in the New Juaben South Municipality said though she wasn't new around computers due to her role as an ICT lab assistant in her school, developing her own games, animation, stories and websites was new.



The training, she added, has motivated her and her colleagues to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics and its related courses.