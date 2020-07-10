General News

100 businesses in Ga East benefit from government's Community Business Initiative

100 start-ups have received support from the government

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for the Ga East Municipal Assembly (GEMA), Abokobi, Hon Janet Tulasi Mensah, has commended Government's efforts in promoting entrepreneurial development among the youth of the country. She was addressing participants at the opening of the Community Business Initiative (CBI) training programme at Abokobi.

The Community Business Initiative (CBI) is a flagship policy initiative of the Government under the Presidential Business Support programme being implemented through the Ministry of Business Development (MoBD) and the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP).



The initiative is in the realization of the vision of the MoBD and NEIP to develop the entrepreneurial capacity of Ghanaians, particularly the youth in rural and peri-urban communities, in order to create jobs and wealth.



Under the CBI, the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) have been given the opportunity to select 100 Start-ups, Small and Micro Businesses, within their respective jurisdictions, to benefit from policy initiative through the NEIP in the areas of Training and Mentorship in business growth, Funding Opportunities for businesses with growth potential and sustainability modules, and Access to Market and Market Linkages for goods and services.



Beneficiaries of the CBI are expected to be given funding and other continuous business support.



Speaking at the opening of a Training and Engagement Sessions for selected 100 community businesses, Hon. Janet Tulasi Mensah, praised President Akufo-Addo and the NPP-led Government for the numerous policy interventions intended to create job opportunities and enhance small and medium businesses.



"Since assuming office, it has always been the desire of the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the New Patriotic Party (NPP)-led Government, to facilitate the development of the entrepreneurial capacity of Ghanaians especially the youth. It is for this reason the President created the Ministry of Business Development (MoBD) and the National Entrepreneurial and Innovation Programme (NEIP) as catalysts to realize his vision. This initiative is very vital to the economic transformation agenda of the Government and I'm really happy to be part of it", she noted.

The Hon. MCE advised the participants to take advantage of the opportunity to improve their businesses operations and living conditions.



"You must count yourselves fortunate to have been considered for selection to benefit from this initiative. I hereby implore you to take advantage of this great opportunity to learn and acquire new knowledge and skills to set you on the path of becoming well established and successful entrepreneurs for your own benefit, your community and the nation at large", she said.



Hon. Janet Tulasi Mensah seized the opportunity to appeal to all and sundry to strictly adhere to the COVID-19 Preventive Protocols and encouraged eligible citizens to go out and register when the Voters' Registration exercise reaches their locality to enable them exercise their franchise in the December, 2020 general elections.



Present with the Hon. MCE at the function was the Municipal Coordinating Director (MCD), Mr. Matthew Tay.



The two (2)-day training programme is facilitated by a Consultant, Mr. Zakaria Tanko Musal.

Source: Okunyin Boaz Orlan-Hackman, contributor

