100-year-old trees on Cathedral site relocated temporarily - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

As Ghana prepares to build what the Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has described as the "iconic" National Cathedral, some trees that have been on the site, dating back as long as 100 years ago, have been relocated.

The relocation, although temporary, is to make way for the construction to proceed, with an assurance from the Leader that some of them will be brought back to the site after the construction is completed.



"Mr. Speaker, the construction of the National Cathedral is already introducing some critical innovations to the country. As part of the construction, over 200 trees on the site of the National Cathedral, some nearly 100 years, have not been felled. Rather the project has partnered with the Department of Parks and Gardens to relocate the trees to a temporary site by the headquarters of Parks and Gardens at Cantonments, Accra.



"Some of the trees would be brought back upon completion of the Cathedral, and other replanted elsewhere. The process has been successful and serves as proof of concept that ancient trees need not be felled to make way for private and public construction projects. Through the construction of the National Cathedral, the Department of Parks and Gardens has developed the capacity and expertise to provide similar support to future developments, and make our construction industry environmentally sustainable," he explained.



Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu represented Ken Ofori-Atta in reading the budget because the latter is out of the country on health grounds.

The budget was on the theme, "Economic Revitalisation through Completion,



Consolidation & Continuity", also known as the “WƆN YA WƆ HIƐƐ BUDGET”!



