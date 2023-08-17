108 pregnant teenagers sat for BECE exams in Ashanti Region

File photo

The Ashanti Regional Directorate of the Ghana Education Service has revealed that One hundred and eight pregnant girls sat for the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination BECE in the region.

The directorate disclosed that additional one hundred and four nursing mothers reported for the entire duration of the examination.



The Public Relations Officer for the directorate in the region in an exclusive interview with OTEC News reporter Agya Sam on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, said the pregnant and nursing mothers amount a total of 117,084 candidates who sat for the exams.



He added that 57973 of the total candidates were males while 59,111 were females.

He added that the service recorded 314 candidates’ absentees attributing it to a number of factors including some dropouts, sickness, traveling among others.



Mr. Boateng further disclosed that Kumasi Metropolis topped the number of centres with 36 and recorded the highest number of candidates totaling 9,878.



Sekyere Afram Plains District according to the PRO has the least number of recorded candidates of 367.