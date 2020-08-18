General News

11,000 sign petition against Ag. Auditor-General

Ag Auditor-General,Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu

A staggering 11,000 workers of the Ghana Audit Service has petitioned the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in protest against his decision to appoint and maintain Mr. Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu in steering the affairs of the Audit Service as Ag Auditor-General.

The petition which is already in the media space is based on the President’s record of human rights and belief in allowing state institutions the independence to function in line with their constitutional mandates.



The petitioners affirm, for instance, that the Ag. Auditor-General has credibility challenges as cited in a letter referenced AG/OP/18/16 and dated 27th July, 2018 to your office over a procurement malfeasance.



‘’In the said letter,’’ the petition stated, ‘’Mr. Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu disregarded an approval letter from PPA and upon the direction of Professor Edward Dua Agyeman, awarded the contracts to some firms other than those who participated in the procurement process.’’



The petitioners claimed that this could be one of the reasons for which Professor Edward Dua Agyeman wants Mr. Johnson Akuamoah Aseidu to succeed Mr. Daniel Domelevo as the Ag Auditor General, adding that they do not trust Professor Edward Dua Agyeman and Mr. Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu in the light of those peccadilloes.



Additionally, the petitioners raised queries over the circumstances surrounding the employment of Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, saying he was employed ‘’under controversial circumstances in 2005 when Professor Edward Dua Agyeman was then the Auditor-General.’’

‘’Our interaction with some staff of the Audit Service confirms our fears that the standard of audit is going to fall drastically in the hands of Mr. Asiedu,’’ it affirmed, adding that ‘’judging from the publications on the Audit Service website, Mr. Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu’s contribution with regards to the production of Audit reports, the core mandate of the Audit Service, is the least when compared with his other colleagues. His reports on Public Boards and State Enterprises institutions have been in arrears since 2017’’.



See full petition below:



Petition addressed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo



Mr. President, Save Ghana Audit Service!



Your Excellency Mr. President, we present to you, our warmest felicitation as we appeal to your high office and to your good self as a widely known protector of constitutional tradition and defender of human rights and independent state institutions, over a matter we consider to be at variance with the required level of integrity of an Auditor-General.

In recent times, the Ghana Audit Service has been in the news over matters, which in our opinion, have negative repercussions on the image of the Service. We do not wish to question, Your Excellency, the decisions so far taken. We are however concerned about the integrity of Mr. Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu in steering the affairs of the Audit Service as Ag Auditor-General.



Mr. President, as would be recalled, Mr. Daniel Domelevo the Auditor-General in a letter referenced AG/OP/18/16 and dated 27th July, 2018 to your office, reported of the involvement of Mr. Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, the current Ag Auditor-General and Professor Edward Dua Agyeman, the Board Chairman in a procurement malfeasance. In the said letter, he stated that Mr. Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu disregarded an approval letter from PPA and upon the direction of Professor Edward Dua Agyeman, awarded the contracts to some firms other than those who participated in the procurement process.



Your Excellency, we believe that this could be one of the reasons for which Professor Edward Dua Adgyeman want Mr. Johnson Akuamoah Aseidu to succeed Mr. Daniel Domelevo as the Ag Auditor General. We do not trust Professor Edward Dua Agyeman neither do we trust Mr. Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu.



Your Excellency, it would interest you to know that Mr. Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu was employed under controversial circumstances in 2005 when Professor Edward Dua Agyeman was then the Auditor-General. Our interaction with some staff of the Audit Service confirms our fears that the standard of audit is going to fall drastically in the hands of Mr. Asiedu.



Judging from the publications on the Audit Service website, Mr. Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu’s contribution with regards to the production of Audit reports, the core mandate of the Audit Service, is the least when compared with his other colleagues. His reports on Public Boards and State Enterprises institutions have been in arrears since 2017.

The admission on Joy news by Professor Edward Dua Agyeman that staff refused to take the instructions of Mr. Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu, the Ag Auditor-General is also a major source of concern, as it confirms the staff of Audit Service’s lack of confidence in his leadership.



Your Excellency, based on the need to preserve the sanctity of the Audit Service and above all have a credible person to hold on the mantle in protecting the public purse, we are appealing to your high office to intervene in this matter by asking another Deputy Auditor General to act in the absence of Mr. Daniel Yaw Domelevo other than Mr. Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu.



We thank you Your Excellency for your attention.

Source: Daybreak

