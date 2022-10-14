11-Member Board of Traditional Medicine Practice Council inaugurated

Picture of the new board members

Source: Grace Acheampong, ISD, Contributor

The Minister for Health, Mr. Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has inaugurated an 11-Member Board of the Traditional Medicine Practice Council on Wednesday in Accra with a call on it to work hard to promote traditional medicine in Ghana and beyond actively.

He urged the council to help stop importing herbal medicine into the country.



The Chairman of the council, Mr. William Kojo Odum Eduful, said the council was ready to improve traditional medicine services, adding, “We promised that, before our term ends, we shall do our best to help achieve a healthy population with our traditional medicines.”



The other members of the Board include Mr. Paul Osei Kofi, Mad Agnes Addae, Nii Abo Commey Gbaku, Mr. Stephen Appiagyei Donkor, and Dr. Mrs. Anastasia Yrenkyi.

The rest are Dr Joycelyn Naa Korkoi Azeez, Prof Isaac Ayensu, Prof Issac kingsley Amponsah, Prof Alex Asase and Mrs Delese Mimi Darko.



The inauguration of the council was in accordance with sections 86(1) and 103(1) of the Public Financial Act, 2016 (Act 921), which requires all government institutions to establish Audit Committees which places a lot of responsibility on committee members, to provide direction and guidance to the Internal Audit Unit of the Ministry.