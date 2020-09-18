11 arrested over leakage of BECE maths paper

The paper leaked on Thursday, September 17, 2020

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has said eleven persons have been arrested over the leakage of the Mathematics paper of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

The paper leaked on Thursday, September 17, 2020.



Pictures of the Mathematics paper which was scheduled to be have been written on Thursday went viral on social media a few minutes before the start of the paper.



Head of Legal Affairs at WAEC, Rev. Victor Brew, disclosed that the arrested persons will assist with investigations.



“Now, with the issue of leakage, we have gone ahead and reported these allegations and also handed them over to the security agencies, specifically National Security and BNI.



“Some of the persons have been apprehended to assist with investigations into these issues of snapping of question papers after the exams have begun.”



“Yesterday, we had eight persons rounded up in Accra, three were also picked up in Obuasi and handed over to the police.”

WAEC had earlier announced that it had put in place stringent measures to ensure that this year’s BECE does not see a repetition of the previous year’s events including leaked examination papers and cheating.



More than 500,000 final-year junior high school students on Monday, 14 September 2020, begin sitting their week-long Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).



The 2020 edition ended, Friday, September 18, 2020 at all designated examination centres throughout the country.



Figures from the West African Examination Council (WAEC) show that a total of 531,705 candidates sat the exam at 2,007 examination centres across the country.



269,419 of the candidates are males while 262,286 are females.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.