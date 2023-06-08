11-year-old class six pupil collapses and die while playing with peers

File photo

The death of an 11-year-old child in Bibiani Praga has horrified the family and the locals.

The primary six pupil has been identified as Rose Mary Kankam.



Her death was regarded as “mysterious” by her family.



According to information obtained by Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the minor was playing with her companions when she collapsed.



According to reports, the girl landed on her waist.

Madam Zepora Gyasi, the grandmother of the girl, stated that her granddaughter was playing with her peers when she suddenly fell and collapsed.



She was taken to the hospital for treatment.



She, however, was unable to live and died.



“She collapsed while they were playing football.” She was harmed in the waist as she fell. She was then brought to the hospital. She was not ill. I was the one who carried her to the hospital. When we arrived at the hospital, she had been admitted and was on oxygen, but we were later informed that she had died.”