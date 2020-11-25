113 ultra-modern health facilities coming – Dr Nsiah Asare assures

Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare is the president’s advisor on health

Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare, the president’s advisor on health has assured Ghanaians of massive development in the health sector, in the second term of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to him it is a plan of the government to embark on a vigorous infrastructure development in the health sector.



This infrastructure drive, Dr Nsiah Asare says, will see the government construct 113 ultra-modern health facilities across the country.



Addressing health professionals at the 2020 Volta NPP Nurses and Midwives Network Conference, Dr Nsiah Asare announced that the health delivery system will be digitized to ensure smooth and quick delivery of service.



He noted that the government will dedicate resources to health promotion, prevention and rehabilitation of health facilities.



”We are building 101 district hospitals with emergency centers, with what it takes to be a district hospital, x-ray, and everything is in there. We are also putting up seven regional hospitals, between 170-200 bed regional hospitals with all the necessary materials and equipment needed including MRI and CT scans.

"We are also putting two psychiatric hospitals, one in the middle belt in Kumasi, and another in Tamale and rehabilitate the Pantang Psychiatric Hospital. We are also going to build another 3 infectious diseases centres in collaboration with the private sector,” he said.



He promised the health practitioners that the government in its second term will introduce a financing scheme that will make it possible for them to buy vehicles and pay through their monthly salaries.



He boasted that the NPP government has honored its promise to Ghanaians as far as the health sector is concerned.



He listed a number of achievements chalked by the government in the health sector which include; employing graduate nurses, midwives, pharmacists, and doctors; provision of 307 ambulances, expand and equip health institutions to produce more and efficient human resources, restructuring the NHIS, restoration of nurses trainees allowance, among others.



The Volta NPP Nurses and Midwives Network Conference 2020 was put together by the Volta Regional NPP Organiser, Emmanuel Bodja, under the auspices of V20, a pro-NPP group.