12 cyber fraudsters arrested for impersonating MPs, ministers, other big men

Some of the suspects involved in the syndicate

The Ghana Police Service has busted some 12 suspects allegedly involved in the impersonation of prominent persons in society.

According to a statement released on Thursday, March 2, 2023, the criminal syndicate which was discovered through a sustained cyber-intelligence operation orchestrated their schemes by hacking into the social media accounts of these prominent persons.



Their victims, the statement added, included Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, and some Heads of government institutions among others.



“As part of the operation, nine hundred and seventy-three (973) fake social media accounts created by the suspects in the names of these prominent persons and corporate entities have been pulled down. 785 of the fake accounts were in the names of MPs, 62 in the names of security officials,136 for Ministers of State, Ambassadors and some heads of institutions,” parts of the statement said.



The police also through their investigations retrieved some thirty-two (32) mobile phones, three (3) laptops, and fifty-four (54) SIM cards used by the suspects to commit their crimes.



The twelve (12) suspects were identified as; Gideon Kove alias Billions, Felicia Nanewortor, Carl Kristal, Safari Zatey, Eric Acquah alias Cent Mona, Richard Agbadzi, Isaac Dortsue alias Barajah, Samuel Gadre, Moses Otchie alias Razak, Yonnah Boso, Sterling Kwame Doe, and Wisdom Tornyie.

They are currently assisting the police with investigations and will subsequently be arraigned before court.



Meanwhile, the police indicated it is still pursuing over 25 others for their involvement in cyber-related crimes.



Below is the statement as posted on the official Ghana Police Service Facebook page:



