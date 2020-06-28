12 iconic Ghanaian women who went to Holy Child School

Click to read all about coronavirus →
Holy Child School, also known as Angel’s Hill, is one of Ghana’s top all-female institution. Located in Cape Coast, the school was founded by the Society of the Holy Child Jesus (SHCJ) in 1946
The school is highly ranked amongst the best schools on the continent and has churned out the best overall female student in the 2003 Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations (SSSCE) and recently two of its students, Jochebed Adwoa Sutherland and Audrey Emefa Awuttey were adjudged top candidates for the 2017 West African Senior School Examination, WASSCE.
Popularly known as Holico, the school currently has over 1000 girls aged between 14 and 18 years as its students.
The school motto is “Facta Non Verba” which simply means Actions Not Words.
Holico is known for providing a holistic education for females so that they may strive to achieve higher heights and become “Women of Substance. In Ghana, the world at large, the school has produced icons and leading women in the fields of medicine, fashion, law, politics and civil service.
Here are 12 Hopsans who are blazing the trail
Anna Bossman
Ghana’s Ambassador to France
Sabina Dankwah
Vice President, Goldman Sachs
Nikki Sammonas
Actress and Host
Aseye
Medical doctor and TV Host
Prof. Nana Aba Amfo
Pro-Vice-Chancellor, University of Ghana
Akosua Agyapong
Music Icon
Kokui Selormey
Opera Singer and TV Host
Joyce Bamford-Addo
First Female Speaker of Parliament
Regina Honu
Social Entrepreneur, software developer and founder of Soronko Solutions
Valerie Lawson
Makeup Artist
Sarah Christian
Fashion designer
Phyllis Boison
Beauty queen
Disclaimer
GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.
Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.