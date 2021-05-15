12 out of 350 MASLOC vehicles still parked at National Security - Kweku Baako

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr, Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr, Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, has stated that twelve vehicles belonging to the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) are still parked at the National Security offices following his checks within the last 48 hours.

According to Mr Baako who was reacting to the arrest and alleged torture of Citi FM journalist, Caleb Kudah, despite the unfortunate and unacceptable incident, the truth around the journalist's mission at the National Security premises needed to come out.



Speaking today on Joy FM's weekend news analysis programme, News File, the veteran journalist said the number of vehicles originally parked at the premises was 350, out of which 12 are still parked at the National Security office because they are unusable.



“When I listened to him and others, it is supposed to be the Microfinance and Small Loans Centre (MASLOC) vehicles that have been more or less at one stage abandoned or rooted at the National Security premises for years. I am told on both platforms, Joy FM and Citi FM, it became an issue for interrogation and debate.



“Now, what is the present state, my own checks within the last 24 - 48 hours is that there were 350 vehicles in all and that was the subject of the controversies and argument and all that. Apparently, this gentleman said his motivation was to double-check if what the CEO or the deputy CEO is saying is true or not, and so he decided to film it and it was part of the #FixTheCountry campaign in order to show that these are things to fix and in order to move forward,” he said.



“Well, as far as my records show, twelve of those vehicles are still parked at the National Security office and they are still there because apparently, they are unusable and non-functional because of an engine breakdown,” he added.

Former CEO of the MASLOC and incumbent Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Mr Stephen Amoah, is on record to have said almost all the vehicles abandoned for years, at a national security installation in Accra, had been released for various purposes.



Over 300 vehicles comprising buses and saloon cars were left to rot for years due to claims of inflation of prices leading to the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) rejecting them.



“We are not having any of the ones that are getting rotten except those with factory defects. In fact, before I left, that was the situation,” he said.



