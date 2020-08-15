General News

12 people who have made us proud to be Ghanaians in 2020

Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Angela Kyeremanten-Jimmoh, Senyo Hosi and Prof Jane Opoku Agyemang

Dealing with this pandemic has been tough on us all and our mental health. But the year hasn’t been bad too, we have had some big wins and still experiencing some good stuff.

As Ghanaians, there have been some really proud moments for us to celebrate and highlight in 2020. From Shatta Wale’s feature on Beyonce’s Black is King to Nana Opoku Agyemang’s nomination as the running mate of the National Democratic Congress, it is a good time to be Ghanaian.



Here are 12 Ghanaians we believe have hoisted the flag in different spheres of society and made us all proud.



Ivy Barley



Self-taught Ghanaian coder, Ivy Barley made it extra cool and exciting to be Ghanaian when she landed a huge role at tech giant, Microsoft in March of 2020.



“Stoked to announce the next stage of my career growth: taking up a Program Manager role at Microsoft! I’m optimistic about the opportunity to make bigger impact at @Microsoft, while taking @devinvogue to the next level. Stay tuned for my journey,” Barley tweeted along with a photo earlier this year



The social entrepreneur and founder of “Developers in Vogue” who is championing for a much more inclusive world where African women will be interested in working in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) fields is also the second Ghanaian to join the company.



She is also listed as one of the 50 Most Influential Young People in Ghana.







Nana Jane Opoku Agyemang



Professor Nana Jane Opoku Agyemang’s selection as the first female running mate for the largest opposition party in July was met with euphoria and critical acclaim.



The former Education Minister and former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast comes to the table with a wealth of knowledge and ideas. Prior to her nomination, she was Chancellor of the Women’s University in Africa, a position she’s held since 2018.



Her historic nomination made it popular and progressive to be a Ghanaian and a woman in the 21st century. Prof Opoku Agyemang is a senior Fulbright Scholar and an honoree of the National Award of Officer of the Order of the Volta (the Highest honour Ghana bestows on her citizens).







Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has been lauded for his pragmatic and hands-on approach in steering government’s information arm since the COVID-19 broke in March.



His constant press briefings, clear and concise responses, media tour and communication strategies have won the hearts of many including members of the opposition.



Ghana’s confirmed recorded cases currently stands at 41,212 with 215 deaths which are considered some of the lowest in the world. A lot of healthy and media authorities continue to praise Ghana for some of the bold steps it’s taken in the fight against the pandemic



As the country tries to recover from lockdowns, quarantine and implement social distancing in public spaces, Kojo’s role of instilling trust in the public will be critical.



Mr. Nkrumah was selected as one of 115 leaders by the World Global Forum in their latest World’s Most Promising Leaders under the age of 40.







Angela Kyeremanten-Jimmoh



Every win for IBM’s Angela Kyeremanten-Jimmoh is a win for Ghanaians across the world.



From Country Manager of the tech giant to landing other high-ranking roles as the corporation’s Regional Head for North, East and West Africa, Kyeremanten-Jimmoh’s star keeps shining.



In the past, she held positions as IBM’s first female country head and becomes the first woman and first African to be appointed Regional Head in Africa.







Shatta Wale



Charles Nii Armah better known as Shatta Wale cemented his tag as Africa’s dancehall king with a juicy collaboration with global superstar, Beyonce and Major Lazer.



Armah’s ‘Already’ feature has become the talk of the entertainment world with pundits calling it the most popular rhythm on the Black is King visual album.

Ghana’s President, Nana Akufo-Addo and other well-meaning Ghanaians have congratulated the music act for his success and placing the country on the global stage.







Bozoma Saint John



Bozoma Saint John puts the B in Badass with so much confidence and sass.



The Ghanaian American businesswoman and marketing guru landed yet a highly coveted gig as Netflix’s Chief Marketing Officer.



She had previously worked with Uber, Apple Music and Endeavor in various capacities. Bozoma was also part of a team including Boris Kodjoe tasked by Ghana’s government to project Ghana’s Year of Return and tourism potentials to black people in the diaspora.







Joseph Hammond



WWII Veteran, PTE Hammond also brought the world’s attention to Ghana with his charity walks that raised $35,000 for frontline health workers and veterans in Africa.



Private Joseph Hammond walked two miles (3.2km) for a week in May to raise the funds.



His heroic and gallant act prompted the Queen of England to honour him with ‘The Point Of Lights’ award.



Pte Hammond, who was drafted into the Royal West African Frontier Force when he was mere teenager, will receive the award at the UK High Commission in Accra at an undisclosed date.







Senyo Hosi

The CEO of the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors, Mr Senyo Hosi is currently receiving plaudits and pats on the back for leading a private sector initiative to build Ghana’s First Infectious Disease Center in Accra.



The centre which was built in collaboration with the military and with funds from the Private Sector Fund will be replicated in several parts of the country.



His bold and patriotic actions are one of the few times, a citizen has taken matters into his hands and brought it into reality especially in a country where most rely on government assistance for almost everything.







Kennedy Agyepong



From fighting fake pastors to donating in the fight against COVID-19 and impacting his rich knowledge in business to young Ghanaians, controversial legislator, Kennedy Agyepong is winning hearts daily.



The Member of Parliament who turned 60 a few months back became the darling of the media which once disowned him for his vitriolic attack on opponents among others.



He continues to lead effort in educating the masses on COVID-19 and sticking to the required protocols as he himself was infected with the virus.







Amoako Boafo



Artist, Amoako Boafo was the star of the digital SS21 fashion shows with his collaboration with Dior.



The Vienna based painter, who was recruited by Dior’s Kim Jones on their menswear line showed true creativity and artisanship with his hand-painted work on turtle necks and shirts from the brand.



On why he chose Boafo on such an important project, Jones said: “(Boafo’s work) just spoke to me; I was immediately drawn to it. The intensity of his portraits, the power of movement and the choice of colours in them — everything touches me in his work and the way he sees things,” Jones said in a statement.





DJ Switch



Erica Armah-Bra Bulu Tandoh popularly known as DJ Switch is solidly crafting a niche for herself as a Disc Jockey and a global leader.



Tandoh’s profile includes playing at world events with leaders such as President Akufo-Addo, Emmanuel Macron, Wyclef Jean and many others in attendance.



She has performed on popular shows like the International Day of the African Child, International Youth Summit of UNFPA, Ghana, All Africa Awards and many more.



She is currently signed on to the Buchwald Talent Agency in the United States of America







DWP Academy



Still making waves and the motherland proud is none other than the Dance With A Purpose Academy.



The viral dance group landed a juicy spot in Beyonce’s Black is King visual album. Former President of Ghana, John Mahama took to Twitter to congratulate them



According to the group, their prices have gone up and they’re proud of representing Ghana.





