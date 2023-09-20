12-year-old boy dies after stepping on electricity cable at Kasoa

Wed, 20 Sep 2023 Source: kasapafmonline.com
A 12-year-old Kofi Richard has met his untimely death after he was electrocuted at yellow container, suburb of Kasoa in the Awutu senya East Municipality in the Central Region Tuesday.
The grandparents of the deceased are said to have heard him screaming for help at the back of their house, but before they got to the scene he had died.
It emerged that the young boy who was on vacation with his grandmother unknowingly stepped on an electric cable on the ground causing his instant death.
Police were informed and have conveyed the body to the morgue.
Investigation has commenced into the incident.
Source: kasapafmonline.com
Related Articles:
- Aidoosuazo D/A basic school gets new classroom block after GhanaWeb report
- Late Krontihene of Goaso’s son details how father’s body was discovered in a bush
- Tamale: Police man nabbed and detained for ‘stealing’ 3 confiscated motorbikes during clashes
- Exclusive: Government directs teaching hospitals to pay their own utility bills
- Tension between Akyem Abuakwa, Kotoku heightens as Okyenhene enstools parallel chief in Adoagyiri
- Read all related articles