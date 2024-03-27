12-year-old boy drowns while chasing after a ball in a river

File photo

A 12-year-old boy has reportedly drowned in the Ferterr River at Ahafo Mim in the Asunafo North Municipality.

The minor has been identified as Ofosu Stephen, a student at Zion School in Mim.



Rainbowradioonline.com has gathered that the minor and his friends were playing football when their ball fell into the river.



Ofosu Stephen is said to have jumped into the river to retrieve the ball.



He was, however, unlucky, as he drowned in the river.

The incident has left the parents and residents of the area devastated.



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem, an aunt to the deceased said the boy was the fourth born of her senior sister.



She said the body of the deceased has since been retrieved from the river.



She added that the traditional authorities have also performed some rituals in the area.