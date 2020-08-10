Crime & Punishment

12-year-old boy flees with mother after allegedly killing his dad

The 60-year-old father died en route to the hospital

A 12-year-old boy who allegedly murdered his 60-year-old father in Fomena in the Ashanti Region has fled with his mother, the police have said.

According to Superintendent Albert Nii Ochil, the District Police Commander, the boy resorted to destroying his mother’s pair of slippers with a cutlass after he accused her of stealing his GH¢70.



The boy chopped his father’s hand off with the cutlass after the latter tried stopping him from destroying the mother’s pair of slippers. This incident happened when the mother was not at home.



The District Police Commander revealed that the boy called for help to save his father who was bleeding profusely, but all efforts proved futile.

The 60-year-old father gave up the ghost after losing too much blood on the journey to hospital.



According to the police, the boy who is a Junior High School student and his mother fled from the town after the act.



The body of the deceased has since been deposited at a morgue in Adiemera in the Adansi Asokwa District for autopsy.

