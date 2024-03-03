12-year-old scraps dealer shares his story

File Photo

A twelve-year-old student and scraps dealer in the Northern Regional capital Tamale has opened up on his ambitions and personal life.

He is a Junior High School student but roams about to pick scraps after school and during vacation to allow him to earn a reasonable amount of money to cater for his school needs.



When asked about how is able to conduct his business and activities, he stated that his dad is also a scraps dealer so he learnt the skill and courage from his dad.



He indicated that he sometimes goes around to pick scraps and ends up with little or nothing at all.

On very good days, he is able to gather loads of abandoned metal pieces which when sold out; he gets quite a huge amount of money.



His mother runs a provision shop which he supports by giving her his money at the end of the day.



