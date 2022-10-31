13 grabbed over galamsey in Dormaa East

They were grabbed following a joint operation

Thirteen persons have been arrested in the Dormaa East District of the Bono Region for engaging in illegal mining, popularly called galamsey.

They were grabbed following a joint operation involving personnel of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), National Investigation Bureau, Dormaa East District Police Command, and Dormaa East Assembly Members.



The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Dormaa East, Emmanuel Kofi Agyeman, who briefed journalists after the operation, said the suspects were arrested at different locations in the district engaging in galamsey on Saturday.

He said at Supre, in the Dormaa Akwamu area, the suspects Atanga Kenneth, 25, Amalia Augustine, 23, Amalia Michael,20, Alameya Joshua, 20, and Akasoa Rosemary, 20, were arrested while actively engaging in Illegal mining along the Supre River.



Mr Agyeman said similarly at Kotodwe, in Wamfie, Godfred Amoako, 24, and Adomah Jones, 30, were arrested when they were preparing to prospect for gold in a cocoa farm along the Apampramu river.