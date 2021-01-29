13 laptops presented to Upper East Districts to assist administrative work

13 laptops were presented to districts in the region

The Upper East Regional branch of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) on Friday presented 13 laptop computers to its administrative Districts in the Region.

The computers, valued at GHS24,000.00, are to assist the Association at the District level in its daily administrative work.



The beneficiary Districts included; the Bolgatanga, Bawku, Kassena-Nankana, Builsa North Municipalities, the Bongo, Nabdam, Talensi, Bawku West, Builsa South, Garu-Tempane, Kassena-Nankana West, Pusiga, and the Binduri Districts.



Presenting them at a brief Regional Council meeting in Bolgatanga, Mr. Thomas Lambon, the Regional Chairman of the Association, said the computers were procured from the GHS40,000.00 prize the Region won in last year’s History Project contest organized by the GRNMA to mark its 60th Anniversary.



It would be recalled that the GRNMA as part of activities to mark the Anniversary celebrations, tasked its Regional executives in all former 10 Regions to constitute five-member Committees to write a comprehensive history of the GRNMA backed with 10 minutes video documentary on its events for awards.



The Upper East Region subsequently formed its Committee and won the ultimate prize while the Eastern and Northern Regions took the second and third positions respectively.



Mr. Lambon said the leadership of the GRNMA in the Region decided to use part of the money to procure the computers to assist the Association’s administrative work in all 13 Districts.

He said a printer and air conditioner were also bought for the Regional office, while plans were underway to renovate the office to befit its status.



The Chairman expressed gratitude to the five-member team constituted by the Region for their dedication and good work which enabled the Region to emerge winner in the keenly contested competition.



He entreated the District leaders of the Association to handle the computers with care and use them for the intended purpose so that the efforts of the team would not be in vain.



Mr. Nsoyine Anafo, the Nabdam District Chairman of the GRNMA, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, thanked the Regional leadership of the Association for the initiative to procure computers to assist activities of the Association at the District level.



“In this era of technology, these computers will help us in our work as District Executives, so we thank the team also for the good work done. It is because of their good work that we are benefitting as Districts and Region as a whole,” he said.