2
Menu
News

13 traders severely injured in lightning strike at Awutu Bawjiase

Thunder Strike Bawjiase A picture of that broken tree that fell on the women

Wed, 7 Jun 2023 Source: kasapafmonline.com

Thirteen market women have sustained severe injuries after lightning struck a big tree at the Awutu Bawjiase market in the Central Region causing it to fall on the victims.

They were said to have been seeking shelter under the tree during a downpour on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in the evening.

While it rained heavily, the tree suddenly crushed the women on their blind side, making them unable to run to safety.

In the process, 13 of them were badly injured and were rushed to the Awutu Bawjiase Hospital, Winneba Specialist and Trauma Hospital and Agona Swedru Government Hospital for treatment.

No fatalities were recorded.

Source: kasapafmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I was sacked from presidency less than 48 hours after Mills’ death - Anyidoho
Social media users slam EC’s response to Sammy Gyamfi, NDC
EC responds to Sammy Gyamfi's second Assin North statement
Assin North by-election: Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu hits Ato Forson
CJ nominee: Joe Wise confirms consensus position
Kwaku Azar speaks on Gyakye Quayson ruling
Nana B confirms Kumawu MP-elect didn’t vote during by-election
Chief fumes over selective development in Assin North
Kennedy Agyapong slams Annoh-Dompreh over unpresidential tag
'Is this governance?' – Opambour 'mourns' state of Ghana’s economy