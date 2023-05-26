15
13-year-old JHS student reportedly dies after being caned by teacher

Caning In School File photo

Fri, 26 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A 13-year-old student of the Swedru Methodist B Basic School, Godfred Ankomah, has reportedly died as a result of lashes he received from his teacher.

According to a news report by UTV, Godfred Ankomah died on his way to the hospital after falling ill due to the lashes he received.

The report indicated that the teacher, named Teacher Millicent, decided to cane her students because they were making noise. She started caning the students on their backs based on the number of mistakes they made in a previous assignment.

The deceased, according to the report, was supposed to receive six lashes because he had six errors in his homework. Despite warning the teacher about his health issue, she ignored him and proceeded to strike his back.

After returning home, Ankomah began coughing, and there were traces of blood in his mucus. He was taken to the government hospital in Agona Swedru, where he received some medication.

However, the cough persisted, and upon returning to the hospital, the doctor referred him to the Winneba Government Hospital. Tragically, Ankomah passed away on the way to the hospital.

Watch the report in the video below:



You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places:







IB/

