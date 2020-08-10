Crime & Punishment

13-year-old boy who killed dad over GHC70 arrested

Suspect behind bars

A 13-year-old boy, who allegedly murdered his father at Adanse Pipiiso in the Adanse Asokwa District of the Ashanti region, has been arrested.

The fugitive minor reported himself to the police together with his mother, Madam Grace.



The suspect and his mother fled after he cut his father's hand leading to his death.



Fifty-year-old Kwaku Akromah was rushed to a nearby hospital and was later pronounced dead.



Superintendent Fii Ochil, the District Police Commander, told Class News' regional correspondent Elisha Adarkwah that the incident occurred on Friday, August 7, 2020, when the boy was struggling with his father over GH?70.

The father, Supt. Ochil said, had sent the son to buy him something and was demanding his change, which led to the incident.



Superintendent Ochil revealed that the suspect is being processed for court.



The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Eastland Mortuary at Adanse Adiembra awaiting autopsy.

