13-year-old burnt into ashes

File photo of a burnt shop

A 13-year-old boy was burnt beyond recognition in a fire outbreak at the Buipe toll bridge in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region.

The victim of Thursday evening’s fire is believed to be a son of one of the traders selling at the area.



According to reports, the boy was asleep in an electronic shop at the time the fire incident occurred.



The Savannah Regional Command of the Ghana National Fire Service, who confirmed the incident to Joy News, said they are currently conducting investigation into the possible cause of the fire.

This incident brings the number of fire outbreaks to two in seven months.



The first one occurred at the Buipe Bulk Oil Distribution Port.