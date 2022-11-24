14 arrested over murder of chief, 2 others at Borae Ahenfie

Nana Meebo was killed with two others

Some 14 suspects have been arrested by a joint police-military team in connection with the killing of the Borae Ahenfie Chief, Nana Meebo, and two others in the Krachi Nchumuru District in the Oti Region.

The arrested persons are currently in police custody at Kete Krachi, the capital of the Krachi West Municipality.



They were expected to appear before a court yesterday.



The District Chief Executive (DCE), Nkrumah Kwasi Ogyile, who is the Chairman of the District Security Committee (DISEC), confirmed the incident to the Ghana News Agency (GNA).



According to report, he said, the three were shot dead by unknown assailants whilst they worked on the contentious land on Saturday.



He said the late chief had a misunderstanding with some factions in the community over a piece of land; a case he won at the Krachi West District Court.



Mr Ogyile noted that the late chief later presented the judgement from the court to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Charles Dormaban, the Oti Regional Police Commander, where the factions were advised to stick to the court order.

The Police Administration has also deployed more personnel to the area to beef up security.



He stated that a District Security Committee meeting had been held to, among others, discuss how to prevent possible counterattacks.



“The police are patrolling the district and they are pursuing the rest of the criminals who committed this act on Nana and his subjects.



The security authorities are putting in place additional measures to ensure that those who have fled from the community to neighbouring communities, we will share intelligence with the neighbouring communities to enable them to pick them up and make them face the law,” he added.



According to the DCE, the three persons who litigated the land to the Chief were on the run and were being pursued by the police.