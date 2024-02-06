News

14 feared dead as tanker runs over passenger car on Amasaman-Nsawam road

All passengers onboard the trotro are reported to have died

Tue, 6 Feb 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A fatal accident between a tanker and a mini-passenger bus (trotro) was recorded on the Amasaman-Nsawam road during rush hour on the evening of Monday, February 5, 2024.

According to reports, the tanker ran over the trotro leading to the fatal incident in which all passengers onboard the trotro are feared dead.

Some gory visuals shared from the scene of the accident showed bodies of the deceased persons scattered across the road, with eyewitnesses grieving their predicament.

Other videos show officers of the Motor Transport and Traffic Department of the Ghana Police Service at the scene of the accident.

The accident occurred around the China Mall stretch of the Amasaman-Nsawam Road.

