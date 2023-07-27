14 suspects grabbed for murder and unlawful possession of firearms after clash in Bono Region

File photo: Ghana Police Service grabs 14 suspects in connection to clash in Bono Region

The Ghana Police Service has apprehended 14 suspects believed to be involved in the deadly clash that resulted in the deaths of two individuals in the Mpameso Forest, near Dormaa Ahenkro in the Bono Region.

According to the police, after the arrest on July 25, 2023, a search was conducted on the suspects, and it led to the recovery of a cache of weapons.



The police seized eight (8) pbesump action guns, a cutlass, and a knife, raising concerns about their alleged involvement in the illegal possession of firearms.



The suspects were identified as, Hafiz Mohammed, Fuseini Mohammed, Abass Abukari, Alhassan Razak, and Fuseini Shaibu.



The others are, Addai Gyebi, Abubakari Issahaku, Seidu Sulemana, Kwabena Yeboah, Sulley Alhassan, Enoch Opoku, Ibrahim Issah, Obeng Richard, and Ibrahim Adams.



According to the police investigations, the accused individuals were responsible for the fatal shooting of the two deceased persons, who were stationed to guard a timber concession at Mpameso Forest during the clash.

The suspects are currently cooperating with the ongoing investigations into the shooting.



Today, on July 27, 2023, they are scheduled to appear before the court to face justice for their alleged crimes.







