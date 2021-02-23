14-year-old boy who sleeps in Trotro finally returns home

A 14-year-old bus conductor who ran from home due to ill-treatment from his stepmother a year ago has finally returned thanks to SVTV Africa Foundation.

The team was welcomed by Emmanuel’s aunties who were shocked to see him. His father was however not available. They confirmed that his stepmother was the reason he ran away and thanked SVTV Africa Foundation.



"We didn't know where he had gone to. We didn't know whether he was dead or alive. Thank you for bringing him back safely,” Emmanuel's auntie said.



According to Emmanuel, he would like to come back to Accra. With the support of contributors to SVTV Africa, Emmanuel is seeking accommodation and also go back to school.

Watch the video below;



