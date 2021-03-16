14-year-old boy who slept in Trotro for months starts school

Emmanuel Agomeda, the 14-year old who left home to hustle in Accra after his stepmother denied him food has finally started school.

After his first encounter with SVTV Africa, SVTV Africa Foundation secured a place for Emmanuel to stay in Accra with his aunt.



Currently, the foundation together with benefactors has finally fulfilled its promise of enrolling Emmanuel into school.



Emmanuel and the SVTV Africa Foundation team visited his new school and have also fully paid for his tuition.

However, you can still support Emmanuel through SVTV Africa Foundation.



Kindly watch the video below;



