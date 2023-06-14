0
14-year-old girl reported missing in Accra

Missing Vera Konadu 1 The missing 14-year-old Konadu Vera

Wed, 14 Jun 2023

A 14-year-old Konadu Vera has been reported missing.

A relative of Konadu reports that she resides at New Achimota in the Greater Accra Region and was last seen on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

The family of the missing girl is therefore seeking the help of the public to provide information or leads that can aid in finding their beloved daughter.

A complaint has been lodged at a police station and according to a police report, Konadu Vera is a student of the St. John's Grammar School.

In a complaint copied to GhanaWeb and shared by Bobby The Blogger, individuals who happen to hear anything or can support in finding Konadu Vera can contact the family.

"If you have any information regarding Konadu Vera's whereabouts or have seen her since her disappearance, please contact the following numbers: 0530249593 or 0551832332. Every piece of information, no matter how small, could potentially lead to finding Konadu Vera and reuniting her with her family," a relative of Konadu Vera shared.

Below are pictures of the missing girl and a copy of the police report:







ABJ/WA

