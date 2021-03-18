14 year old hole in heart patient undergoes surgery

14-year-old Kelvin Asare

14-year-old Kelvin Asare has undergone a hole-in-heart surgery at the Korle - Bu Teaching hospital.

The surgery which cost GHC52,460 was funded by Crime Check Foundation, CCF with support from its donors home and abroad to correct his defective organ.



Kelvin, prior to the surgery looked weak and breathed with difficulty. He was gradually losing his life as his mother’s efforts to raise Fifty-two Thousand Four Hundred and Fifty-six Ghana Cedis (the equivalent of $9,000) to enable him get medical care failed.



According to his mother 32-year-old Salomey Asare, since her son’s ailment started, she has never had sound sleep because she used to take her son’s deteriorating condition into her dreams anytime she thought about the cost of treatment.



“I travelled when I heard he had fallen sick. When I came back to see him, he was swollen all over, so I even thought he had been cursed. I stopped working to take care of him because he couldn’t do anything by himself,” she said.



As a single mother, Miss Asare said she became restless as raising the money for Kelvin’s surgery gripped her. She said this made her approach some organizations including media houses to seek support.

CCF’s intervention



After securing the support of only five thousand five hundred Ghana Cedis from the state broadcaster, GTV, with tears, she run to Crime Check Foundation for help.



Three months after she approached CCF, the Foundation’s donors contributed to support the teenager accruing a total of fifty two thousand four hundred and fifty six Ghana Cedis through its Health Check Series.



Miss Asare thanked CCF and its donors for the support. “I never thought I was going to get this help to enable my son get treatment. May God bless all the contributors for their support,” she said amid tears.



CCF has supported many of struggling individuals to access medical care.