15,000 names of minors and foreigners expunged from voters register - Jean Mensa

Jean Mensa is the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission

The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission of Ghana, Jean Mensa, has disclosed that the work of a review committee set up by the Commission has led to the expungement of 15,000 names of minors and foreigners from the voters register.

According to her, following the experience of the Commission in the 2020 elections, the EC set up a review commission that worked studiously to expunge the names of those illegible names.



She added that things like this are the reason the EC proposed the use of the Ghana Card as the sole document for registration onto the voters register.



“Indeed, a credible voters register is (sic) for a credible election. As a Commission that is determined to conduct credible, transparent, fair and peaceful elections, we were keen to establish and uphold the integrity of the foundational document, which is the voters register, hence our proposal to use the Ghana Card as the sole document for identification of a person’s citizenship, as well as age.



“Our experience from the 2020 registrations exercise showed the several minors and foreigners, using the window of the guarantor system, found their way onto our roll. To rid the register of minors and foreigners in 2020, the Electoral Commission established the District Registration Review Committees which worked for several weeks to delete the names of minors and foreigners from the register… during the registration, some 40,000 minors and foreigners were challenged, and we managed to expunge some 15,000 minors and foreigners from the register,” she explained.



The EC Chairperson was speaking at a press conference on district level elections.



