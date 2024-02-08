15% VAT on electricity: Organised Labour insists on planned protest despite Finance Ministry's order

Organised Labour demonstration

The Greater Accra Regional branch of Organised Labour, part of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), has expressed its adamancy, boldly insisting on carrying on with its planned protest, although the Ministry of Finance has ordered a suspension of the contentious 15% Value Added Tax (VAT) on electricity.

On February 7, 2024, the Ministry of Finance directed the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCO) to temporarily halt the implementation of the new tax policy pending discussions with stakeholders, including Organised Labour.



However, the labour unions expressed discontent with this directive, asserting their demand for a complete repeal of the tax.



Patrick Binyemi, a representative from the regional metro council of labour, during a press conference held in Accra, explained their intentions for a nationwide demonstration set to take place on Tuesday, February 13, 2024.

The protest is slated to encompass various activities, with one notable action being the suspension of commercial vehicle operations on the day.



“We will embark on a never-happened demonstration. This is scheduled for next week Tuesday, the 13th of February 2024. By this, we are calling on all organised labour members all over the Greater Accra Region to be ready and prepared for this demonstration.



“On Tuesday at 6:30 am, we are all gathering at the Obra Spot, Circle, where we will proceed through the Kojo Thompson road to the Farisco traffic light. We will take a left to the TUC traffic light, then a right to the polo grounds along the Professor John Evans Atta Mills highway, which is the high street, and we will end at Independence Square or the Black Stars Square,” he announced, stressing: “Please let us take note”, he said.