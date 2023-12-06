15 children die at Tamale Teaching Hospital over lack of dialysis machines

Tamale Teaching Hospital

The Tamale Teaching Hospital has witnessed the tragic loss of 15 children due to a severe shortage of pediatric dialysis machines and consumables.

The dire situation has forced healthcare professionals to resort to using adult machines, placing the lives of vulnerable young patients in imminent danger.



Adam Yahaya Wanzam, Nurse Manager of the Tamale Teaching Hospital Dialysis Unit, expressed the gravity of the crisis in a plea for assistance during an interview with Citi News.



Adam Yahaya Wanzam urgently called upon the government, individuals, and non-governmental organizations to intervene and provide the essential life-saving equipment and supplies needed to avert further casualties.



“We have lost over 10 to 15 children who were supposed to receive dialysis,” lamented Wanzam. “But for a lack of pediatric machines, we were improvising with the adult machines, and the adult machines and consumables are not for children.”

Highlighting the devastating consequences of the shortage, he emphasized the profound impact on both the children who lost their lives and their grieving families who now bear unimaginable pain.



“We are calling on individuals and non-governmental organizations to come to our aid by helping us acquire these pediatric machines and consumables so that when an innocent child finds him/herself in this situation, the Tamale Teaching Hospital Dialysis unit can be able to rescue them." he said.



NAY/MA