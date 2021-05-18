15 former and current ministers honoured at Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours

Former Greater Accra Regional Minister, Joshua Alabi also received an award

Source: Edward Acquah, Contributor

The Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours was a sight to behold as former and current government appointees who have distinguished themselves in their spheres of work were honoured on Saturday, May 15, 2021.

Held at the beautiful Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra, the three-hour-plus ceremony in a packed ballroom saw high profile personalities, former and current Ministers of State exchanged pleasantries, 'dine and wine' together irrespective of their political party affiliations.



Heralding the main honorary show was the Red Carpet show ushering guests into the main event and giving them VIP treatment that they deserve.



Amongst Former and Current Ministers of State honoured include Hon. Catherine Afeku, Hon. Peter Kwamena Bartels, Hon. Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh, Hon. Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu, Hon. Prof Joshua Alabi, Hon. Joe Ghartey and Hon. Dr Ekwow Spio Garbrah.



Others are Right Hon. Aaron Mike Oquaye, Hon. Dr. Kwabena Duffour, Hon. Dr. Kwame Addo Kufour, Hon. Julius Debrah, Hon. Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah, Hon. Nana Akomea, Hon. Hackman Owusu Agyemang and Hon. Alan Kyerematen.



Described as the first and most prestigious honours held, the Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours appreciated the efforts of Ministers of State for their sterling performances in the course of their duties for Mother Ghana.

The fifteen honorees were presented with beautiful citations and a crystal plaque. Organizers of the scheme believe the honorary is a step in the right direction since there is no institution that recognizes and respects Ministers of State who have served the State diligently.



The one-night-only event put up by Big Events Ghana, the 2021 Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours stage set up, lighting and sound gave the distinguished audience an exhilarating and top-notch experience.



Organizers also delivered an enhanced experience with a focus on rewarding excellence in the political arena and treated patrons to good music as top artistes like Jayana, Hannah Marfo, Akwaboah and Praye left the audience requesting more with their magnum opus performances.



Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours is in collaboration with Despite Media Group and Africa Centre of Excellence. It is also supported by Angel Broadcasting Network, GhanaWeb, EIB Network, Multimedia Group and Media General.



5 ambassadors, 10 chiefs, 8 queen mothers, celebrities, media personalities, 18 Chief Executive Officers and others were also present at the event.

The Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours was hosted by Peace FM's Nana Yaw Kesse.







About Big Events Ghana



Big Events Ghana, organizers of Radio and Television Personality Awards (RTP), Africa Gospel Awards Festival (AGAFEST) and Africa CEO Honours and Summit.



Their track record and credibility of awarding excellence for the past fifteen years in Ghana, South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and others.

Over the years, Big Events Ghana’s award brands have gained an overwhelming acceptance by industry players, sponsors and the general public as the biggest, most prestigious and most publicized entertainment awards event in Ghana.



Their schemes have also attracted thousands of people across corporate Ghana and Africa; diplomatic community, celebrities, media practitioners and general public.



The event was strictly by invitation and it was a Black Tie or Traditional wear event.





