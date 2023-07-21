2
15 in critical condition in accident at Gomoa Dominase

Fri, 21 Jul 2023 Source: kasapafmonline.com

Fifteen (15) passengers have sustained severe injuries in an accident at Gomoa Dominase (Tonisco junction) on the Kasoa to Winneba highway in the Central Region.

The crash which occurred on Thursday, July 20, 2023, afternoon involved a Metro Mass bus with registration number GT 5392-17 loaded with passengers from Accra towards Takoradi which collided with a Trailer loaded with onions heading to Gomoa Dominase Onion market.

Information gathered by Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan indicates that the Metro Mass Driver is said to have lost control and hit the trailer resulting in the 15 passengers sustaining severe injuries, while others sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the Metro Mass bus is said to be in critical condition. The injured Passengers have been sent to Winneba Specialist and Trauma Hospital for treatment.

The Police at Gomoa Dominase have commenced investigation into the accident.

