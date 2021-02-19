15 orphans in Nkoranza risk being infected by coronavirus

File photo: These homes risk being infected with coronavirus due to lack of funds for fumigation

Fifteen inmates of ‘Let Kids Smile Orphanage” at Nkoranza Morocco in the Bono East Region risk being infected with Coronavirus and other diseases because of lack of funds to embark on fumigation.

Apart from this, the home also lacks mosquito nets to protect the children from mosquito bites and possible malaria attacks.



These came to light when a philanthropic organization, Stichting New Smiles Foundation, donated assorted food items, soaps, toiletries, detergents, and COVID-19 personal protective equipment to the home worth thousands of Ghana cedis.



The management is therefore calling on the government, corporate bodies and the public to come to their aid to prevent Coronavirus outbreak in the home and also renovate their dilapidated buildings.



The Proprietor of the home, Christian Ankuma Gyan, said the only structure should have been fumigated against COVID-19 and other illnesses but the room has not been fumigated to get rid of bed bugs.



There was no sign of activity at the kitchen area where a pot was on display and visited by goats.



The structure set up for the suppose kids was put up in 2007 and fifteen youngsters are presently living at the place as inmates.



An inspection of the buildings showed leaky roofs, torn ceilings and broken doors, therefore putting the lives of the inmates into danger.The Orphanage home is situated at the busy outskirts of Nkoranza and it is surrounded by weeds and trees.



Mr. Ankuma Gyan, who received the items said even though every gift is welcomed, gifts in a form of cash donations are particularly needed to enable the orphanage embark on developmental projects to give its children a better life.



He acknowledged the support they have been receiving so far, and added that it has been encouraging but said the home is in a dire need of funds to embark on a number of projects since most of the donations are not in cash.

He expressed worry over the fast deterioration of the structures and asked for support to rehabilitate them.



Mr. Ankum Gyan noted that some inmates who have successfully completed Senior High School are unable to further their education as a results of the lack of funds.



The Director of the Stichting New Smiles Foundation, Evelyn Adjei, presenting the items promised to support the needy in the society.



She said the Foundation is registered in Netherlands but we operate in Ghana with an objective to assist in livelihood of people by providing basic amenities needed for the daily survival, provide support in cash and in kind to the needy and vulnerable in rural areas.



It is also looking beyond the provision of food items to building a stable future for widows, single parents, and the physically challenged in society.

Related development



Stichting New Smiles Foundation also organized training for residents in a community called Adumasa also in Nkoranza.



The residents were trained in liquid and caked soap making. Almost all the inhabitants in the community were present at the training but about fifty people, both male and female were trained.



The Director of the Foundation, Evelyn Adjei, in an interview explained that “we trained them so they can trade and feed the families”.



“Instead of donating, when you teach them how to do the soap, they can trade and feed their families and we have promised to come back and expand for them whoever has been able to do something with the training”, she assured.

She said “we have given them six months duration to come back and by then, they would have done something with the training”.



Ms. Adjei said “we have given them samples of the raw materials to start the business and almost the whole community was there but we trained about fifty people”.



Support



The Director called on a philanthropist to help the Foundation to be able to help the needy in society because for now, she is the Director, is funding the entire project.



“We are looking for people to help the Foundation. We want to get people back on their feet”.