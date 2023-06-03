15 people suffer injuries in an accident at Nyinahin

Two mini-buses collided head-on near Akorabokrom, close to Nyinahin in the Ashanti Region, resulting in critical injuries to fifteen people.
Eyewitnesses reported that both vehicles were traveling at high speed on a rainy night along the Kumasi-Bibiani Road when one of them lost control, leading to the collision according to a myjoyonline.com report.
This accident is the second occurrence within a week at the same location, raising concerns about road safety and the need for enhanced measures to prevent such incidents.
A journalist reported that people standing by assisted in transporting some of the critically wounded individuals to the Nyinahin Government Hospital.
AM/SARA
