0
Menu
News

15 persons sustain injuries after a heavy downpour at Awutu Senya West

Thunder Storm File photo

Fri, 9 Jun 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

A violent thunderstorm has injured 15 people, predominantly traders, in Awutu Senya West.

Traders who were trading under their sheds during the storm suffered varying degrees of injury.

According to a report acquired by Rainbowradioonline.com, the storm, which included thunder, damaged a tree, which toppled and trapped the traders and their children.

They were later rescued and taken to the hospital, where they are presently being treated.

Member of Parliament Hon. Gizzella Agbtuo Tetteh has since visited the 15 victims at the hospital and the marketplace where the tragedy occurred.

The MP detailed the situation to Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm.

She added that she has partnered with the National Disaster Management Organisation to assist the victims.

“I have visited some of the victims. Some of them are being treated at a trauma centre. Others have suffered serious injuries. I personally paid the victims’ medical bills and gave them stipends.

I’ve done my best to deal with the matter. I would also send carpenters to the market to rebuild the sheds that had been demolished.”

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Frimpong-Boateng fires back at OSP
Prof Frimpong-Boateng gives full account about his arrest
Opambour 'challenges' Agyinasare
Ghanaian in murder-suicide case in USA identified as Asanteman chief
I was sacked from presidency less than 48 hours after Mills’ death - Anyidoho
Social media users slam EC’s response to Sammy Gyamfi, NDC
EC responds to Sammy Gyamfi's second Assin North statement
Assin North by-election: Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu hits Ato Forson
CJ nominee: Joe Wise confirms consensus position
Kwaku Azar speaks on Gyakye Quayson ruling