Students and organizers of the competition in a group photo after the launch

15 Schools To Compete In National Business Pitch Competition

15 Senior High Schools drawn from across the country are set to compete for the big prize in the 2023 National Business Pitch Competition.



The competition which is aimed at developing the innovative skills of students will see schools from various regions in Ghana compete against themselves for the ultimate prize.



The winner of the JA Worldwide competition will get to represent Ghana at the continental edition which will be held in Rwanda in October 2023.



Under the theme "Breaking Barriers", the competition will be held at the Academic City College in Haatso, Accra from August 30 to September 1, 2023.

Speaking to the media at the lunch of the competition, Abeiku Greene, the Executive Director of JA Ghana said teaching students the basic essentials of entrepreneurship is the only way to curb unemployment.



"Our economy is not creating as many jobs as there are graduating young people from our schools. Mang youths are going on to find employment primarily through entrepreneurship".



"By teaching them the essentials of entrepreneurship earlier on in their academic careers, we better prepare them for success in their efforts. By investing in and rewarding their efforts, we encourage them to forge ahead," Abeiku Greene said.



Participating schools in the National Business Pitch Competition are, Legacy Girls College, Aburi Girls Senior High School, Northern School Of Business, Adonteng Senior High School, Presbyterian Boys Senior High School Legon, St. Thomas Aquinas, O'Reilly Senior High School, Bolgatanga Senior High School, Ghana Senior High School-Koforidua, Adukrom Presbyterian Senior High School, St. Francis Girls' Senior High School, Tema International School, Archbishop Porter Girls and Tarkwa Senior High School.