15 staff of War Memorial Hospital test positive for coronavirus, 1 dead

Ghana's coronavirus cases is on the rise

Fifteen staff of the War Memorial Hospital of the Upper East Region at Navrongo have tested positive of the coronavirus with one male nurse dead.

According to the Kassena – Nankana Municipal Chairman of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwifery Association (GRNMA), Mr. Habib Mahama, the male nurse died on Friday whiles working at the Paediatric Unit of the hospital.



It is against this development, that Mr. Mahama is admonishing for mass testing of the staff of the hospital to halt the spread of the virus amongst other colleagues.



The Ghanaian Times newspaper reports that the GRNMA Chairman has asked that the hospital be closed to undergo the fumigation exercise.



He added that the GRNMA of the Kassena – Nankena municipality was yet to know how the staff members were responding to treatment.



Mr. Mahama additionally admonished all to conform to all safety protocols to help curb the spread of the virus in the Navrongo municipality and called on the general public to keep themselves safe.

He asked that all municipal authorities provide the appropriate facilities to these staff to prevent them from being victims of the virus.



Dr. Emmanuel Dzortsi of the Upper East Regional Health Directorate confirmed 39 cases of COVID-19 in the Kassena- Nankana Municipality.



The report by the Regional Director and his team said 22 out of the number were females, with 17 being males, and specified that two of the females were less than 15 years of age, whiles three were between the ages of 15 to 24 years.



Seven were between 25 to 34 years, four between 35 to 44 years, two between 45 and 59 years with the other four above 59 years.