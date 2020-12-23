15-year-old boy crushed to death at Owuram in Eastern Region

File photo: The driver reportedly lost control and killed the victim

A 15-year-old boy has been knocked down to death by a moving vehicle at Owuram a farming community near Asamankese in the Eastern Region. Daily News Ghana report.

According to an eye witness who spoke to Daily News Ghana, the accident occurred on Monday, December 21, 2020, at about 1:00 pm.



The suspected driver, Andrews Appiah, 30, was driving a Toyota RAV4 with an unregistered number plate, DV9768-20 from Akyem Tafo to Akyem Odo.



On reaching a section of the motor road at Owuram community near Asamankese, he lost control of the steering wheel and veered off the road knocking down 15-year-old Benjamin Tetteh who was standing beside a shop.

Benjamin Tetteh sustained various degrees of injuries and was rushed to Asamankese Government Hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival.



The body of the deceased person was deposited at the morgue for preservation and autopsy.



The driver Andrews Appiah is in police custody for further interrogations and investigation.