15-year-old boy falls into fire in failed acrobatics attempt

The fire that trapped the victim

A 15-year-old in the Central Region is currently battling for his life after he fell into a flame of fire in a failed acrobatics attempt while jumping over the fire.

The incident, according to reports occurred on Thursday, October 20, 2022, during a festival at Amosima in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese District.



Darling FM’s Anaafi Kokooto reported that the victim among some peers was emulating a group of priests who perform the act annually amidst the celebration of a festival in the area.



The priests failed to show up for the year’s celebration following the inability of opinion leaders in the community to honor their invitation. Some children boldly took it upon themselves to perform the act on behalf of the priests.



According to an eyewitness account, the children were undertaking the act smoothly until luck eluded two of the teenage boys.

While jumping over the fire from the opposite direction simultaneously two boys collided with the flame of the fire which led one to fall into the fire and sustained a severe injury from burns.



“He suffered burns on his ribs position, buttocks, legs, and some parts of his body,” the witness accounted.



He was rushed to a nearby health facility where he is currently receiving treatment.